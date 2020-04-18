In short
Giving an update on the COVID -19 outbreak in the country this afternoon, Aceng said over 2000 have been tested and two laboratory equipment have been procured and will be in the country by tomorrow and that these will quicken testing drivers at the congested points.
MOH Developing Operating Procedures for Truck Drivers
