MOH Disregards Call for Ring-Fencing COVID-19 Jabs for Health Workers

In short
As of today, according to MOH figures, only 47,165 out of an estimated 150,000 health workers have been fully vaccinated countrywide despite them being the first lot for the government to prioritize for vaccination when the jabs first arrived in the country early in March.
MOH Disregards Call for Ring-Fencing COVID-19 Jabs for Health Workers27 Aug 2021, 20:17 Comments 84 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. health worker vaccination
Mentioned: Ministry of Health National COVID-19 Task Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.