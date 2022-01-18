In short
According to a Ministry of health survey carried out prior to the start of the campaign, only 24,000 cold chain carriers were available in the country. This means that about 56,000 out of the 80,000 teams deployed to conduct the polio vaccination exercise nationwide didn’t get the carriers, which are used to safely carry the vaccines.
MOH Extends Mass Polio Vaccination Due to Inadequate Vaccine Carriers Top story18 Jan 2022, 10:08 Comments 187 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Lack of Enough Vaccine Carriers Leads to Extension of Polio Vaccination Campaign Mass Polio Immunization Campaign Type 2 Polio Vaccination Campaign Uganda Cold Chain Storage Capacity
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunization-UNEPI World Health Organisation (WHO)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.