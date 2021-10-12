MOH Fights to Beat Expiry of COVID-19 Vaccines, Opens New Vaccination Centers

In short
Dr. Immaculate Ampaire, the Assistant Manager of the Uganda National Expanded Program on Immunization Programme-UNEPI, says that they selected the four centers due to their accessibility by a big number of people presumed to be at risk of infection such as taxi drivers.
MOH Fights to Beat Expiry of COVID-19 Vaccines, Opens New Vaccination Centers12 Oct 2021, 07:23 Comments 125 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: access to vaccination
Mentioned: Ministry Of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.