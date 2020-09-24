In short
By the time the contractor left the site two weeks ago, pending works included setting up a waste decontaminating unit, remodelling of the former Tuberculosis ward into a multipurpose unit, plastering, installing washroom facilities and finishing the ceiling and floor works.
He explains that Synergy Enterprises Ltd was incompetent because it was not liquid enough to run the project without public funds.
MOH Fires National Isolation Centre Contractor for Incompetence
Entebbe, Uganda
