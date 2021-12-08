MoH Flags-Off Accelerated COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign in Rwenzori

In short
The accelerated vaccination exercise seeks to address low vaccination coverage, slow utilization of vaccines, poor mobilization of the target population and handling emerging regional hotspots that continue to propagate the pandemic.
MoH Flags-Off Accelerated COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign in Rwenzori8 Dec 2021, 19:54 Comments 113 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Mass Vaccination Campaign covid-19
Mentioned: Mass Vaccination Campaign
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.