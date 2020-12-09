In short
Dr Henry Mwebesa the Director-General of Health Services in the Ministry said under the prevailing conditions where COVID-19 numbers have spiralled out of control, the app is projected to close the existing training gaps and challenges that traditional learning presents in the wake of COVID-19.
MOH Asks Hospitals to Adopt New App for COVID-19 Care
