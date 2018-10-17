MOH Intensifies Malaria Programmes in Mubende

In short
Dr Jimmy Opigo, the Manager Malaria National Control Programme, says they have since put in place a number of routine activities like giving out treated mosquito nets sensitizing the public on how to manage malaria among others.
MOH Intensifies Malaria Programmes in Mubende17 Oct 2018, 11:23 Comments 151 Views Mubende, Uganda Health Report
In short
Tagged with: mubende strange disease plasmodium falciparum
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.