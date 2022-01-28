MOH Joins Environmentalists Initiative to Curb Littering of Face Masks

In short
250 youths will be trained in recycling in a project birthed from the prediction that with school reopening, there is likely going to be increased littering and mask sharing between students, something that can predispose them to infections.
MOH Joins Environmentalists Initiative to Curb Littering of Face Masks28 Jan 2022, 11:01 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
