Flavia Nassaka
11:04

MOH Joins Environmentalists Initiative to Curb Littering of Face Masks

28 Jan 2022, 11:01 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
NEMA says Producers of Face masks will be fined for litered masks

NEMA says Producers of Face masks will be fined for litered masks

In short
250 youths will be trained in recycling in a project birthed from the prediction that with school reopening, there is likely going to be increased littering and mask sharing between students, something that can predispose them to infections.

 

Tagged with: disposal of masks
Mentioned: KCCA Ministry of Health National Environment Management Authority (NEMA)

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.