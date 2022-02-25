MoH Launches Nationwide Wheelchair Donation in Lira

In short
Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng explained that access to assistive technologies such as wheelchairs, white canes, and tricycles, among others, remains a big challenge for the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities. She added that the donation is aimed at ensuring all rehabilitative health care services are accessible.
MoH Launches Nationwide Wheelchair Donation in Lira25 Feb 2022, 07:15 Comments 135 Views Mayor's Garden, Lira - Gulu Road, Lira, Uganda Human rights Lifestyle Religion Updates
Mentioned: MInistry of Health
