MOH Launches Sickle Cell Treatment Guidelines

In short
Dr Gerald Mutungi, the Ag. Commissioner Non-Communicable Diseases at the Ministry of Health says they have a comprehensive document that lists what medicines health workers can use, in what intervals in addition to at what point one should refer the patient to a higher facility.
MOH Launches Sickle Cell Treatment Guidelines19 Jun 2020, 17:08 Comments 136 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
