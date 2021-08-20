Health Ministry Lifts Ban on Travellers from India

In short
Other countries in this category include the US, UK, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, South Africa, Kenya and Tanzania. This categorization, the minister says is based on the presence of variants of concern in the specific country, the rate of transmission of the disease in that country, number of deaths and vaccination levels.
Health Ministry Lifts Ban on Travellers from India20 Aug 2021, 20:17 Comments 111 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: update of COVID-19
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.