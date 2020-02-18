Flavia Nassaka
20:04

MOH Partners with NGO to Manage Procurement Data

18 Feb 2020, 19:59 Comments 129 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates

In short
Speaking at the Health Ministry headquarters on Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Atwine noted that to resolve the problem, the Ministry has partnered with Africa Freedom of Information Center –AFIC, a non-government organisation to train their staff and also help with publishing all the Ministry’s procurement information.

 

Tagged with: accountability in procurement
Mentioned: Ministry of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.