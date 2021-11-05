MOH Probes Detention of Deportees who Failed to pay for COVID-19 Test

In short
Dr. Atek Kagirita the Deputy Incident Commander and the in-charge of the Covid-19 testing exercise at the airport however says it was unfortunate if medical workers asked the deportees to pay for the tests. "Deportees and Ugandans who are not admitted at their destinations are exempted from paying for the tests," Kagirita says.
MOH Probes Detention of Deportees who Failed to pay for COVID-19 Test5 Nov 2021, 07:45 Comments 388 Views Entebbe International Airport, Kitaasa Rd, Entebbe, Uganda Health Human rights Parliament Updates
