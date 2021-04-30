MoH Recognizes Soroti Medics for Successful Siamese Twins Operation

In short
A team of medics led by Dr Joseph Epodoi, the Consultant Surgeon successfully separated conjoined twins comprising one live twin and another dead twin. The twin girls had been delivered by caesarean birth at Amuria District Hospital to Joyce Alinga, a resident of Aujongor Village, Obalanga Sub County in Kapelebyong district.
MoH Recognizes Soroti Medics for Successful Siamese Twins Operation30 Apr 2021, 17:34 Comments 168 Views Soroti, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Dr. Joseph Epodoi, Consultant Surgeon Minister Helen Adoa recognition of soroti medics soroti conjoined twins
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.