MoH Recognizes Soroti Medics for Successful Siamese Twins Operation

Minister Adoa hands over certificate of recognition from the MoH to Dr. Epodoi at Soroti RRH.

In short

A team of medics led by Dr Joseph Epodoi, the Consultant Surgeon successfully separated conjoined twins comprising one live twin and another dead twin. The twin girls had been delivered by caesarean birth at Amuria District Hospital to Joyce Alinga, a resident of Aujongor Village, Obalanga Sub County in Kapelebyong district.