MOH Registers Poor Response by Elderly Persons to Covid-19 Vaccination

In short
The biggest percentage of these vaccines according to Dr. Muruta have gone to other populations, which surprisingly include children and other energetic persons, instead of the elderly who were targeted because of their compromised body immunity towards fighting the diseases.
MOH Registers Poor Response by Elderly Persons to Covid-19 Vaccination17 Dec 2021, 19:43 Comments 110 Views Kalangala, Uganda Health Lifestyle Analysis
Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine, alongside other health workers during the launch of Accelerated Covid-19 Vaccination in Kalangala
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.