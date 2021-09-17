Flavia Nassaka
MOH Seeks Partnerships to Tackle Preventable Disease Burden

Health Minister in Charge of General Duties Hanifah Kawooya launches the three year strategy.

Health Minister in Charge of General Duties Hanifah Kawooya launches the three year strategy.

In short
State Minister of Health Hanifa Kawooya says that the Ministry of Health is constrained and can’t deliver services to the furthest of communities. Kawooya said that since the MOH structures stop at Health Center II, they have been challenged on having timely interventions into community problems.

 

