MOH Seeks Partnerships to Tackle Preventable Disease Burden

In short
State Minister of Health Hanifa Kawooya says that the Ministry of Health is constrained and can’t deliver services to the furthest of communities. Kawooya said that since the MOH structures stop at Health Center II, they have been challenged on having timely interventions into community problems.
MOH Seeks Partnerships to Tackle Preventable Disease Burden17 Sep 2021, 17:23 Comments 197 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: preventable diseases
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.