Flavia Nassaka
18:42

MOH Spent UGX 2.9b on Megaphones for COVID-19 Messages

21 Oct 2020, 18:39 Comments 78 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
Dr Richard Kabanda, the Commissioner in charge of Health Promotion and Education told Uganda Radio Network this afternoon that already some 53 districts have received their batches with one distributed at the parish and one at the sub-county headquarters.

 

Tagged with: megaphones for COVID-19
Mentioned: Ministry of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.