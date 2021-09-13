Flavia Nassaka
13:55

MOH Starts Installing Trackers in Ambulances

13 Sep 2021, 13:49 Comments 231 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
Waniaye says, this move that comes shortly after a government ambulance was recently stolen in Arua district is targeted to cover all the over 300 ambulances owned by the government. So far, they have received conflicting reports from intelligence about the whereabouts of the stolen car. While some say it’s in DR Congo others say it’s being driven in country.

 

Tagged with: theft of ambulances
Mentioned: Ministry of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.