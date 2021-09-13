MOH Starts Installing Trackers in Ambulances

In short
Waniaye says, this move that comes shortly after a government ambulance was recently stolen in Arua district is targeted to cover all the over 300 ambulances owned by the government. So far, they have received conflicting reports from intelligence about the whereabouts of the stolen car. While some say it’s in DR Congo others say it’s being driven in country.
MOH Starts Installing Trackers in Ambulances13 Sep 2021
