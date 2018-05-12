Pamela Mawanda
Health Ministry Responsible For Low Immunization Numbers In Schools - Dr. Toliva

In short
Dr. Benard Opar Toliva, UNEPI program manager says immunization of HPV in schools has not been effective because the ministry of health did not get all responsible stake holders on board before starting routine immunization campaigns

 

