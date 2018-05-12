Health Ministry Responsible For Low Immunization Numbers In Schools - Dr. Toliva

In short
Dr. Benard Opar Toliva, UNEPI program manager says immunization of HPV in schools has not been effective because the ministry of health did not get all responsible stake holders on board before starting routine immunization campaigns
Health Ministry Responsible For Low Immunization Numbers In Schools - Dr. Toliva12 May 2018, 13:59 Comments 338 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Dr.Opar explains why there are low immunization numbers in schools Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.