MOH to Roll out Mass Measles, Polio Vaccination in Schools

7 Jun 2019, 19:09 Comments 101 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Updates
A pupil being immunised Courtesy Photo

In short
The five-day campaign is scheduled to take place from 18th to 22 September 2019. During the campaign, children will receive vaccines for measles, rubella and polio.

 

