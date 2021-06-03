In short

Dr. Alfred Driwale, the Programme Manager for the Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunization (UNEPI), says that persons who get their vaccines later than 8 weeks should not be worried. "Research shows that the vaccine can remain efficacious if taken as far as 14 weeks after the first one. We hope that no one will have to wait this long to get another jab. But if the worst gets to the worst, we shall have to wait and see," Driwale said.