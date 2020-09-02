MOH Unveils New Board to Tackle Malaria

In short
The board of 11 members is chaired by Kenneth Wycliffe Mugisha of the Rotarian Malaria Partners-Uganda. Other members of the board are Patrick Bitature, the Chairman of Simba Group, Lillian Ajarova, the CEO of Uganda Tourism Board and Sylvia Arinaitwe, the Deputy Managing Director of National Water & Sewerage Corporation.
