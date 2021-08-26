Flavia Nassaka
21:59

MOH Wants Afghan Refugees Vaccinated Against Polio

26 Aug 2021, 21:47 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
Dr. Alfred Driwale, the Manager Uganda Expanded Programme on Immunization (UNEPI) told journalists on Thursday that they have proposed to the technical committee handling the refugees that the visitors should be vaccinated against both type 1 and type 2 strains of the virus irrespective of their age.

 

