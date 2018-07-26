In short
The warning follows the arrest of two women by the Health Monitoring Unit for practising medicine without qualifications. Sarah Nakigozi and Justine Nzikidwa were arrested in Buikwe district. It is alleged that they were working as nurses at Kawolo Hospital and Njeru Health Center III respectively since 2013.
MOH Warns Districts Against Recruiting Unqualified Personnel
