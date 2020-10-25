Joan Akello
MOH Yet to Award Contract to Complete National Isolation Center

25 Oct 2020, 15:11 Comments 247 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Report
The remodelling work at the old TB Ward is incomplete

In short
Eng. George Otim, the Commissioner Health Infrastructure at the Health Ministry says the ministry has sourced for the new contractor for the isolation centre in Entebbe as an emergency procurement because the normal procurement process would have taken at least 3 months.

 

