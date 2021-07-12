MOH’s Move to Retest Migrant Workers to the Middle East Frustrates Companies

In short
According to the new directive which comes amidst concerns of migrant workers testing negative while still in the country only for them to test positive at arrival in their countries of destination, workers are supposed to present results done within 24 hours of travel at the airport. They also must be verified for authenticity.
MOH’s Move to Retest Migrant Workers to the Middle East Frustrates Companies12 Jul 2021, 14:22 Comments 65 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
