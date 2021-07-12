Flavia Nassaka
MOH’s Move to Retest Migrant Workers to the Middle East Frustrates Companies

12 Jul 2021 Kampala, Uganda
Migrant workers line up to have samples taken for their second PCR test required for travel.

According to the new directive which comes amidst concerns of migrant workers testing negative while still in the country only for them to test positive at arrival in their countries of destination, workers are supposed to present results done within 24 hours of travel at the airport. They also must be verified for authenticity.

 

