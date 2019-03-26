Money Lender Kavuya Denies Defrauding His Client

In short
In his testimony, Wakanyira said in 2007, he borrowed Shillings 170 million from the then Global Capital Savings, which belonged to Kavuya to clear a loan of Shillings 130 million with Housing Finance Bank.
Yesterday, George David Wakanyira, a former principle accountant of Kampala City Council accused Kavuya of taking over his hostel in Kataza zone in Bugoloobi and five rentals in Bweyogere.
Money Lender Kavuya Denies Defrauding His Client26 Mar 2019, 20:30 Comments 72 Views Court Misc Updates
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.