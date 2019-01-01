Kukunda Judith
11:40

Money Lender Killed in Kampala

1 Jan 2019, 11:39 Comments 129 Views Crime Report

In short
John Kayemba was found dead on Monday at around 11 pm near his home in Bwaise. The Kampala Metropolitan Area Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says that Kayembas body has been taken to Mulago National Referral Hospital for Post Mortem.

 

Tagged with: murder electrocuted mukono
Mentioned: c/asp luke owoyesigyire three murdered at end of year celebrations easter namagembe john kayemba

