In short
According to the World Bank estimates, money sent to Sub-Saharan Africa – where Uganda falls – will decline by 23.1 percent to USD 37 billion in 2020, down from USD 48 billion received in 2019. Uganda received about USD 1.2 billion (4.5 trillion Shillings) in 2019, according to Bank of Uganda estimates.
Money Sent by Diaspora Ugandans to Suffer Severe Drop – World Bank
23 Apr 2020
