Monkeypox, a virus first discovered in monkeys in 1958 and that spread to humans in 1970, is now being seen in small but rising numbers in Western Europe and North America.

In short

The rare viral disease, occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa, although it is occasionally exported to other regions. But since May, this year, more than 3,000 cases have emerged in 47 countries, many of which have never previously reported the disease.