In short
The rare viral disease, occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa, although it is occasionally exported to other regions. But since May, this year, more than 3,000 cases have emerged in 47 countries, many of which have never previously reported the disease.
Monkeypox Not Presently a Global Public Health Emergency- WHO Top story26 Jun 2022, 10:17 Comments 154 Views Health Report
Monkeypox, a virus first discovered in monkeys in 1958 and that spread to humans in 1970, is now being seen in small but rising numbers in Western Europe and North America.
