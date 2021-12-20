Kato Joseph
13:55

Month Later, Police Yet to Release List of Wanted ADF Terror Suspects

20 Dec 2021, 13:54 Comments 46 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
CP Fred Enanga

CP Fred Enanga

In short
Enanga explains that commanders indicated that they would release the list only when they realise it will not jeopardize their investigations and operations. Security insists that they want to ensure the operations are discriminate in nature so that innocent people are not targeted.

 

Tagged with: Some of the suspects who are detained without trial include Abdulaham Waibi, SanyuNakitende, Aisha Katushabe, Kiyemba Isma, Segujja, Muwonge Yusuf, a wanted terror suspect, and for concealment of a dangerous weapon, Kahindo Edith, Munubi Shakira, Musa Abd

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.