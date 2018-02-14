Monthly Pay For Cranes Players Released - Magogo

In short
The Federation of Uganda Football Associations Fufa has disclosed that the government has released funds with some of it to cater for monthly stipends for 50 players for six months.
Monthly Pay For Cranes Players Released - Magogo14 Feb 2018
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the first Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni meeting the Cranes team last year. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
