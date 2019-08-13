In short
One of the seven monumental trees was planted in front of Uganda Martyrs Minor Basilica in Munyonyo, where the execution orders of the 45 Ugandan martyrs was passed by the then Kabaka of Buganda, Mwanga II. The others were planted in Namugongo Martyrs Shrine and Lubaga Cathedral, the Cradle of Catholic Church and pioneer Missionaries to Uganda.
Monumental Trees Planted By Pope Francis in Kampala Flourish
During The Visit, Pope Francis Celebrated Mass in Namugongo Martyrs Shrine Where He Planted One of the Monumental Trees
