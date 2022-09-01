In short
Brig Gen Joseph Mugisa Muleke, the sector two axis commander says in the last three weeks, 16 ADF rebels have been killed including two foreigners of Somali origin and five others have been captured alive.
More ADF Rebels Killed in Operation Shuja
Children pose for a photo hear a local church in Kinyanjojo, Beni, life is fairly returning to normal in the area
