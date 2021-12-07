In short
Findings of the study show that 10 percent of P.6 learners and 13 percent of S.3 learners did not return to school. Gender-wise, the proportion of P.6 girls (eight percent) who did not return to school was significantly lower compared to the boys at 10.2 percent.
More Boys Dropped Out of School After First School Closure – NAPE report
7 Dec 2021
