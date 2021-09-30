In short
According to Dr. Kambugu, they currently register between 650 to 700 new cases annually from between 400 and 550 in the past. “Our number going up every successive year makes me happy because it means the number of patients we are seeing also increases for example 30% of the children who are battling cancer are receiving proper treatment with us,” she said.
More Children Reporting for Cancer Treatment
30 Sep 2021
