More Education Institutions Close After Registering COVID-19 Cases

In short
Amid a new COVID-19 wave in Uganda, several institutions of learning are being forced to temporarily suspend physical teaching and learning activities after students and staff tested positive for the virus.
More Education Institutions Close After Registering COVID-19 Cases31 May 2021
A candidate at St Martins Primary School in class. As learning resumes, candidates are not allowed to engage into co-curricular activities. Photo by Christopher Kisekka
