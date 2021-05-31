Christopher Kisekka
18:50

More Education Institutions Close After Registering COVID-19 Cases

31 May 2021, 18:46 Comments 223 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Report
A candidate at St Martins Primary School in class. As learning resumes, candidates are not allowed to engage into co-curricular activities. Photo by Christopher Kisekka

In short
Amid a new COVID-19 wave in Uganda, several institutions of learning are being forced to temporarily suspend physical teaching and learning activities after students and staff tested positive for the virus.

 

