More Factories Came Up During Lockdown – Museveni

4 Jun 2020, 18:30 Comments 156 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
Museveni commissioning a new factory making masks recently

In his State of the Nation Address on Thursday, Museveni said up 107 companies have registered to manufacture sanitizers from just two before the pandemic. He said up to 61 companies have requested to make masks although only ten have been certified at the moment.

 

