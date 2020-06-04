More Factories Came Up During Lockdown – Museveni

In short
In his State of the Nation Address on Thursday, Museveni said up 107 companies have registered to manufacture sanitizers from just two before the pandemic. He said up to 61 companies have requested to make masks although only ten have been certified at the moment.
More Factories Came Up During Lockdown – Museveni4 Jun 2020, 18:30 Comments 156 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Museveni address new factories
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.