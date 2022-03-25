Julius Ocungi
15:34

More HIV Negative People Than Positive Infected with TB in Gulu

25 Mar 2022, 15:32 Comments 70 Views Gulu, Uganda Lifestyle Health Northern Updates
Patients queue at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital outpatient department.

Patients queue at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital outpatient department.

In short
Joseph Okello, a Clinician at the TB Unit in Gulu Regional Referral Hospital says 60 percent of clients enrolled in TB treatment at the facility are HIV negative. He says 40 percent of their clients are patients living with HIV.

 

Tagged with: Tuberculosis
Mentioned: Gulu Regional Referral Hospital TB unit

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.