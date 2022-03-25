More HIV Negative People Than Positive Infected with TB in Gulu

In short
Joseph Okello, a Clinician at the TB Unit in Gulu Regional Referral Hospital says 60 percent of clients enrolled in TB treatment at the facility are HIV negative. He says 40 percent of their clients are patients living with HIV.
More HIV Negative People Than Positive Infected with TB in Gulu25 Mar 2022, 15:32 Comments 70 Views Gulu, Uganda Lifestyle Health Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Tuberculosis
Mentioned: Gulu Regional Referral Hospital TB unit
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.