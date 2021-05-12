In short
The report presented by the outgoing Kitgum District Chairperson Jackson Omona shows a total of 13,188 households were by the end of last year using off-grid solar products for lighting and other uses. It equally showed an increment of solar usage in the district by more than ten times from the 2,041 households surveyed in 2016 that were found to be using solar energy in rural and urban areas.
More Households in Kitgum District Turn to Solar Products-Report
12 May 2021
Solar products on sale in Kitgum Municipality. A report indicates households using Solar product has increased in the district.
