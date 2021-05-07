More Masqueraders Cited Among Clearing Agents

In short
He cautioned that many masqueraders have made themselves too available and effective to the business community that it’s hard for the association to know who the real importers are, but hastened to add that clearing agents should only be those that are licensed by the Uganda Revenue Authority.
More Masqueraders Cited Among Clearing Agents7 May 2021, 19:31 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: masquaraders among clearing agents
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.