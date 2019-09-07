Pamela Mawanda
09:02

More Men Opting For Vasectomy - MOH

7 Sep 2019, 08:55 Comments 229 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
According to Marie Stopes, increases are being noted among men who go to their private clinics Courtesy Photo

According to Marie Stopes, increases are being noted among men who go to their private clinics

In short
According to the health ministry, an increase in the number of men opting to get vasectomies as family planning method has been noted. The increase is being noted in mostly the Western and Central part of the country

 

Tagged with: Family planning More Uganda Men Opting for Vasectomies Myths associated with vasectomies Vasectomies and castration Vasectomies in Uganda
Mentioned: Marie Stopes Uganda Ministry of Health

