More Mothers Conceiving A Year After Childbirth -WHO

In short
WHO records indicate that the number of women getting pregnant within twelve months after delivery is increasing. From 2017 to 2018, the number increased from 65 to 69 percent in Uganda.
More Mothers Conceiving A Year After Childbirth -WHO18 Dec 2018
In short
Tagged with: unplanned pregnancies among mothers high failure to breastfeed among mothers leading to unplanned pregnancies 69 percent of mothers have an unmet family planning need family planning maternal mortality breastfeeding
Mentioned: world health organisation uganda the ministry of health uganda performance monitoring and accountability 2020 (pma2020) burkina faso ivory coast dr. olive sentumbwe mugisa
