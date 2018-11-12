In short
Latif Zaake, the Greater Masaka Regional Police Commander confirms the incident but could not give details on the number causalities saying he had dispatched an emergency response team to rescue the situation.
More than 10 Students Feared Dead in Rakai School Inferno Top story12 Nov 2018, 07:11 Comments 529 Views Sanje, Uganda Crime Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: students die in rakai school fire 15 students feared dead at st benards mannya secondary school latif zaake greater masaka regional police commander
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.