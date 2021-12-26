More than 100 Arrested from Bar on Christmas

In short
Ndikumwami told our reporter that security was compelled to conduct the operation after receiving information around 11:00 PM that Club Hills, a popular hangout was filled to capacity with revelers drinking alcohol and dancing loud music.
More than 100 Arrested from Bar on Christmas26 Dec 2021, 14:12 Comments 274 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Security Religion Updates
In short
Tagged with: Club Hills Kisoro
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.