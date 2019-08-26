Hafitha Issa
20:50

More than 100 Bugolobi Residents Live Under Eviction Threat

26 Aug 2019, 20:49 Comments 81 Views Politics Misc Report
Some of the residents attending a meeting with local leaders.

Some of the residents attending a meeting with local leaders.

In short
Moses Mugisha Okwera, the LC 5 Councilor Nakawa 1, says they are working with National Housing to ensure that the people are compensated before they leave. He however expresses discontent over way NHCC is handling the matter.

 

Tagged with: National Housing plans to Evict residents in Bugolobi national housing and construction company

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.