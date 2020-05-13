In short
Godfrey Sserwanja, the Hoima District Education officer-DEO told Uganda Radio network that they approached the Rapid Assessment survey team to have the teachers tested since the teachers interact with many people more especially the children they teach saying it was crucial for the health ministry to engage teachers in the COVID-19 testing exercise.
More than 100 Hoima Teachers Tested for COVID-19
13 May 2020
