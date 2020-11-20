More than 100 People Injured in Kampala Protests

In short
Figures released by the Uganda Red Cross Society today put the number of people injured to an estimated 50 from Kampala and surrounding areas while hospitals are reporting an additional 50 that were brought in by other ambulances and by private means.
More than 100 People Injured in Kampala Protests20 Nov 2020, 04:17 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
