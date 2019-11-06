In short
Through their lawyers of Rwaganika, Baku and Company Advocates, the applicants say they had established means of livelihoods in their areas of settlement and residence as lawful and statutory settlers where they would earn income as farmers and traders among others.
More than 1200 Seek Compensation Over Kibale National Park Evictions Top story6 Nov 2019, 06:49 Comments 184 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Kibale National Park
The 766 Square Kilometre land was transformed to evict people replacing them with wildlife including these animals
